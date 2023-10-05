Mumbai: Sanjay Raut’s Brother Summoned By EOW In Khichdi Scam Case 

Rajya Sabha MP and Uddhav Thackeray group faction leader Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep Raut is to be interrogated in the Khichdi scam case. Economic Offense Wing (EOW) has sent summons to Sandeep and called him for questioning on Friday at 11am.

During the lockdown, BMC had given the contract of making khichdi to the migrant laborers to eat, to Sahyadri Refreshments and for this, BMC had also paid ₹5.93 crore. In the investigation of this case, EOW found that Sahyadri Refreshment had transferred lakhs of rupees to the bank account of Sandeep Raut. Now the police want to know from Sandeep why Sahyadri Refreshments had given him this money.

Amol Kirtikar of the Uddhav Thackeray group and Aditya Thackeray's close associate Suraj Chavan have also been investigated in the Khichdi scam case.

Money transferred to Sujit Patkar for providing consultancy services

The EOW had found in the investigation that Sahyadri Refreshments transferred ₹45 lakh of this money to Sujit Patkar for providing consultancy services.

The EOW on September 1 registered a case against BMC officials and some private individuals in the alleged Khichdi scam. The police complaint states that the accused committed a scam of ₹6.37 crore by allotting Khichdi to migrant laborers during the Covid 19 pandemic.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly conspired and illegally obtained the contract for preparing khichdi for migrant laborers but sub-contracted it to others for making khichdi.

The EOW has named Sujit Patkar, Sunil alias Bala Kadam, Rajeev Salunkhe of Sahyadri Refreshments, partners and employees of Force One Multi Service, partners of Sneha Caterer, then Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Planning) and other unidentified BMC officials on charges of this alleged scam.

