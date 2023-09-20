Khichdi Scam: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Amol Kirtikar Interrogated By EOW; Suspected Link to Contract Allocation

Amol Kirtikar, son of MP Gajanan Kirtikar, was interrogated in the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) in the Khichdi scam case. This interrogation lasted for almost four hours. Gajanan is in the Shinde faction while his son Amol is in the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

The EOW, which is probing the scam related to distribution of khichdi to migrant laborers during the Covid-19 pandemic, had summoned Amol Kirtikar for questioning on Monday. The EOW, which is investigating the matter, suspects that during this period, Amol had helped the contractors who were given the contract to make Khichdi in getting the contract.

Gajanan Kirtikar is an MP and is with Eknath Shinde while his son Amol is with the Thackeray faction.

Earlier, EOW had already interrogated Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and Aditya Thackeray's close associate Suraj Chavan in the Khichdi scam.

The EOW on September 1 registered a case against BMC officials and some private individuals in the alleged Khichdi scam. The police complaint states that the accused committed a scam of Rs 6.37 crore by allotting Khichdi to migrant laborers during the Covid 19 pandemic.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly conspired and illegally obtained the contract for preparing khichdi for migrant laborers but sub-contracted it to others for making khichdi.

The EOW has named Sujit Patkar, Sunil alias Bala Kadam, Rajeev Salunkhe of Sahyadri Refreshments, partners and employees of Force One Multi Service, partners of Sneha Caterer, then Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Planning) and other unidentified BMC officials on charges of this alleged scam.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)