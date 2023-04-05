Mumbai: Sanjay Raut seeks meeting with Fadnavis to discuss ‘corruption’ cases | File Photo

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought an appointment to furnish evidence proving BJP Pune MLA Rahul Kul, Malegaon MLA and Port Development and Mining Minister Dada Bhuse, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena usurp money of common people and farmers.

In his letter Raut stated: “I have heard your recent statement wherein you said that after you became home minister of Maharashtra many people are feeling inconvenienced. You have also warned that you will not spare anyone who does illegal activities in the state.”

I have been seeking an appointment with you to submit evidence: Raut

“I appreciate your move against corruption. But is it really happening? For the past four months, I have been seeking an appointment with you to submit evidence against ministers and leaders of your government. But my request is being ignored.” The letter said that the Bhima Sugar Factory, in Daund, Pune, which is owned by Kul, was the center of a ₹500 crore money laundering operation.

Similarly, Bhuse, in the name of ‘Giran Agro’ had collected shares worth ₹178.25 crore from farmers, he said. “Bhuse has collected this money to save a factory in Girna. On the website of Giran Agro he has shown only shares worth ₹1.48 crore collected from farmers.”

Raut alleged that Somaiya had collected money from people to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. But after Fadnavis become home minister, the police gave him a clean chit in the case, he said.