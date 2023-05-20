 Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede quizzed for over 5 hours by CBI, ACB in Aryan Khan bribery case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sameer Wankhede quizzed for over 5 hours by CBI, ACB in Aryan Khan bribery case

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede quizzed for over 5 hours by CBI, ACB in Aryan Khan bribery case

Wankhede got a relief from the Bombay High Court on Friday which directed the CBI not to take any "coercive action", against him till May 22.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede quizzed for over 5 hours by CBI, ACB in Aryan Khan bribery case | ANI

Mumbai: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) quizzed former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede on Saturday for more than five hours in a case in which he is accused of demanding a Rs 25 crore bribe from Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case.

CBI questioned Wankhede for over 5 hours in the Cordelia cruise drug bust bribery case.

The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was given a lunch break for around 30 minutes at around 2 pm. He returned to the CBI office and joined the investigation. He left for the day at around 4:30 pm, an official said.

Read Also
'Satyameva Jayate,' says Sameer Wankhede ahead of CBI questioning in Aryan Khan bribery case
article-image

No coercive action till May 22

Wankhede was granted relief from the Bombay High Court on Friday which directed the CBI not to take any "coercive action" against him till May 22.

The former NCB zonal director seeking quashing of CBI FIR had alleged before the HC that the "draft complaint" in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case named Aryan Khan as an accused but it was later changed and Aryan's name was dropped.

CBI alleged that the NCB's Mumbai zone had received information in October 2021 regarding the consumption and possession of narcotic substances by various individuals on the Cordelia cruise. Some NCB officers had conspired to get bribes from the accused for not arresting them.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan's WhatsApp with Sameer Wankhede: Who is the 'person in the North' mentioned in chats?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede quizzed for over 5 hours by CBI, ACB in Aryan Khan bribery case

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede quizzed for over 5 hours by CBI, ACB in Aryan Khan bribery case

Mira-Bhayandar: Woman Arrested for Running Prostitution Racket That Targeted College Students

Mira-Bhayandar: Woman Arrested for Running Prostitution Racket That Targeted College Students

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops bust Gujarat-based gang who robbed auto drivers by offering spiked beverages, 3...

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops bust Gujarat-based gang who robbed auto drivers by offering spiked beverages, 3...

Thane: 28-year-old CR track maintainer run over by Howrah-Mumbai Express train

Thane: 28-year-old CR track maintainer run over by Howrah-Mumbai Express train

Mumbai: Shapoorji Pallonji slammed by homebuyers on Twitter for delays in handing over possession

Mumbai: Shapoorji Pallonji slammed by homebuyers on Twitter for delays in handing over possession