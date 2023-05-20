Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede quizzed for over 5 hours by CBI, ACB in Aryan Khan bribery case | ANI

Mumbai: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) quizzed former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede on Saturday for more than five hours in a case in which he is accused of demanding a Rs 25 crore bribe from Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case.

CBI questioned Wankhede for over 5 hours in the Cordelia cruise drug bust bribery case.

The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was given a lunch break for around 30 minutes at around 2 pm. He returned to the CBI office and joined the investigation. He left for the day at around 4:30 pm, an official said.

No coercive action till May 22

Wankhede was granted relief from the Bombay High Court on Friday which directed the CBI not to take any "coercive action" against him till May 22.

The former NCB zonal director seeking quashing of CBI FIR had alleged before the HC that the "draft complaint" in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case named Aryan Khan as an accused but it was later changed and Aryan's name was dropped.

CBI alleged that the NCB's Mumbai zone had received information in October 2021 regarding the consumption and possession of narcotic substances by various individuals on the Cordelia cruise. Some NCB officers had conspired to get bribes from the accused for not arresting them.