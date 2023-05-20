 'Satyameva Jayate,' says Sameer Wankhede ahead of CBI questioning in Aryan Khan bribery case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Satyameva Jayate,' says Sameer Wankhede ahead of CBI questioning in Aryan Khan bribery case

'Satyameva Jayate,' says Sameer Wankhede ahead of CBI questioning in Aryan Khan bribery case

The IRS officer has maintained that the case filed against him is nothing but an act of vengeance.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
'Satyameva Jayate,' says Sameer Wankhede ahead of CBI questioning in Aryan Khan bribery case | ANI

Former Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede on Saturday morning appeared before the CBI at BKC for questioning in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan's drugs on cruise case.

CBI booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides under provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the NCB Vigilance SET report.

Wankhede maintains he is innocent

The IRS officer has maintained that the case filed against him is nothing but an act of vengeance. He had also moved to Delhi High Court seeking protection from coercive action. On Friday, he made appeal in Bombay HC and the court had asked him to appear for questioning.

Aryan Khan arrest

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

SET had red-flagged several lapses and irregularities in the operation on the Cordelia cruise ship conducted under the “monitoring” of Wankhede.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan's WhatsApp with Sameer Wankhede: Who is the 'person in the North' mentioned in chats?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Satyameva Jayate,' says Sameer Wankhede ahead of CBI questioning in Aryan Khan bribery case

'Satyameva Jayate,' says Sameer Wankhede ahead of CBI questioning in Aryan Khan bribery case

Navi Mumbai: No water supply in Ulwe due to repair work

Navi Mumbai: No water supply in Ulwe due to repair work

Shasan Aplya Dari: Panvel Municipal Corporation to launch ‘Government at your doorstep’ scheme

Shasan Aplya Dari: Panvel Municipal Corporation to launch ‘Government at your doorstep’ scheme

Navi Mumbai news: 24-year-old held with E-Cigarettes worth ₹ 1.3 lakh in Nerul

Navi Mumbai news: 24-year-old held with E-Cigarettes worth ₹ 1.3 lakh in Nerul

Mumbai News: To tame Mithi, BMC to erect 28 floodgates in next 3 years; tenders soon

Mumbai News: To tame Mithi, BMC to erect 28 floodgates in next 3 years; tenders soon