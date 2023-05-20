'Satyameva Jayate,' says Sameer Wankhede ahead of CBI questioning in Aryan Khan bribery case | ANI

Former Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede on Saturday morning appeared before the CBI at BKC for questioning in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan's drugs on cruise case.

CBI booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides under provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the NCB Vigilance SET report.

Wankhede maintains he is innocent

The IRS officer has maintained that the case filed against him is nothing but an act of vengeance. He had also moved to Delhi High Court seeking protection from coercive action. On Friday, he made appeal in Bombay HC and the court had asked him to appear for questioning.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Former Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede arrives at the CBI office, for questioning in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case. pic.twitter.com/UWkj4TGRJu — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Aryan Khan arrest

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

SET had red-flagged several lapses and irregularities in the operation on the Cordelia cruise ship conducted under the “monitoring” of Wankhede.