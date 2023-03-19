Mumbai: Salman Khan's security beefed up after death threat email, gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldy Brar booked

The Mumbai police have booked gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar for allegedly issuing threats to Bollywood star Salman Khan, after the actor’s office received a threat through email on Saturday. The police have increased the actor’s security in view of the development.

Salman Khan's manager lodges complaint

According to the police, a complaint was registered by the actor’s manager and friend, Prashant Gunjalkar on Saturday night at Bandra police station. The complainant said that the threat refers to a recent interview that Bishnoi gave from Tihar jail, where he mentioned that he wanted to end the actor’s life.

The FIR (First Information Report) stated that a threat email was sent on an email address of the actor’s office on Saturday afternoon. The email stated that “Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko baat karni hai tere boss Salman se. Interview (of Lawrence Bishnoi) dekh hi Liya Hoga usne shayad nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lene. Matter close krna hai to baat krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega.”

Details of the death threat email

The email basically said that Goldy Brar wants to speak with Salman Khan and they hope that Khan has watched Bishoni’s interview regarding the threat.

Earlier during Bishnoi’s interview he had said that the entire situation could be resolved if the actor apologised to the Bishnoi community in their temple in Rajasthan for killing a blackbuck. “If the community forgives him, I will no longer be on the hunt for a chance to kill him,” said the gangster, who has been accused of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder in March last year.

The Bishnoi community considers blackbuck as a sacred animal. The actor was involved in a huge controversy for allegedly killing the endangered deer in 1998 while shooting for the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.