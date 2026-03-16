Mumbai: Safety Concerns Raised Over Borivli–Gorai Ro-Ro Jetty As Commuters Flag Narrow Access &Missing Staff

Gorai Jetty |

Mumbai: Commuters using the Borivali–Gorai ferry route have expressed safety concerns regarding the newly developed jetty where Roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry services are set to be introduced. The upcoming service is expected to allow vehicles and a larger number of passengers to be transported across the Gorai Creek. However, locals claim that several safety issues remain unaddressed.

According to a report by Mid-day, residents allege that essential safety monitoring at the jetty has decreased in recent months. According to them, personnel who were earlier deployed to regulate passenger movement and vehicle loading are no longer present on site.

The report also states that last year, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) had stationed staff members at the jetty to prevent overcrowding on ferries and ensure that passengers wore life jackets before boarding. However, commuters claim that these safety checks are no longer being strictly enforced.

Rossi D’Souza, a Gorai resident and member of the Gorai Gaothan Panchayat, said that the absence of monitoring staff has resulted in people ignoring safety guidelines.

“Earlier, personnel were present at the jetty to regulate the crowd and ensure that everyone followed the rules. Nowadays, I rarely see any security staff near the jetty during peak morning or evening hours. Because of this, passengers often board without wearing life vests and overcrowding is not being controlled,” he told Mid-day.

Apart from staffing concerns, commuters have also raised issues regarding the narrowing of the access road leading to the jetty during the ongoing construction work.

Responding to the concerns, an executive engineer from the Maharashtra Maritime Board said that the current situation is temporary and improvements are underway.

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