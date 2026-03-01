Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro Service Receives Overwhelming Response; Operations Begin March 1 |

Mumbai: The Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro ferry service, launched by the Maharashtra Maritime Board, has received an enthusiastic response from residents of the Konkan region, with bookings reaching near full capacity on the very first day. The service will be formally inaugurated on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 8 am at Bhaucha Dhakka in Mumbai by Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, following which the vessel will commence its maiden journey to Vijaydurg.

Described as Asia’s fastest M2M Ro-Ro water transport service, the modern vessel has the capacity to carry around 626 passengers along with a large number of vehicles. Highlighting the importance of the project, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the ferry will cover the Mumbai–Vijaydurg distance in just six to seven hours, offering a safe, comfortable and scenic sea journey along the Konkan coastline.

The Chief Minister stated that the service would mark a new chapter in Maharashtra’s maritime transport history and significantly reduce road traffic congestion while strengthening coastal connectivity and infrastructure development.

Minister Nitesh Rane credited sustained efforts for turning the ambitious project into reality and said the strong public response reflects the long-standing demand for faster connectivity between Mumbai and the Konkan region. He added that the service is expected to boost tourism, local trade and employment opportunities in coastal areas.

According to booking details, the economy category has received the highest demand, while premium, business and first-class categories have also witnessed strong reservations. Ticket prices range between ₹3,000 and ₹9,000. Apart from passengers, bookings for four-wheelers and two-wheelers have also been substantial, underlining the growing need for an efficient Mumbai–Konkan travel alternative.

