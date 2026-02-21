Good News For Konkani Manoos! Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro Ferry Service To Begin Ahead Of Holi 2026, Check Timetable & Fare |

Mumbai: The long-awaited Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry service connecting Mumbai with Vijaydurg in Maharashtra’s Konkan region is set to begin operations ahead of the Holi 2026 festival, marking a significant revival of passenger water transport along the western coastline.

The service was officially launched by Sindhudurg Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane, who symbolically booked the first ticket for the Ro-Ro vessel operated by M2M Ferries. The project follows sustained efforts by the minister to restart maritime passenger connectivity in the Konkan belt, which had remained suspended for years.

Timetable Of Ro-Ro Service

According to the announced schedule, the first ferry will depart from Mumbai Port at 8 am on March 1 and reach Vijaydurg by 3 pm. The return journey will commence from Vijaydurg at 12 pm on March 2, with arrival in Mumbai at 7 pm. In total, 16 trips have been planned throughout March.

According to a Lokmat Times report citing the timetable, services from Mumbai to Vijaydurg will operate on March 1, 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21 and 25. Return services from Vijaydurg to Mumbai are scheduled for March 2, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22 and 26. Officials said the staggered schedule has been designed to assess passenger response and operational feasibility during the initial phase.

Water transport on the Mumbai–Konkan route had earlier been suspended following a ship accident, leading to safety reviews and regulatory delays. After assuming charge of the Port Development Department, Rane took up the matter with the Central Government, pushing for clearances and safety compliance to revive ferry services in the region.

Authorities believe the resumption of the Ro-Ro service will provide a major boost to Konkan tourism and the local economy. The ferry offers passengers a scenic and comfortable alternative to long road journeys, while also enabling the transport of vehicles.

Details On Fare Of Ro-Ro Service

Proposed ticket prices for the Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro service have been fixed at Rs 2,500 for economy class and Rs 4,000 for premium economy. Charges for vehicles include Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers, Rs 600 for bicycles and Rs 6,000 for four-wheelers.

Officials added that if passenger response is encouraging, the frequency of services could be increased in the future, further strengthening water-based connectivity between Mumbai and the Konkan region.