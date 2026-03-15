Mumbai News: RPF Books Three for Offering Namaz At Malad Station After Viral Video, BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Demands Action | Video

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case against three individuals under Section 147 of the Railway Act, which deals with trespassing on railway property or refusing to leave when asked. | X @TeamHinduUnited & representational image

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case against three individuals under Section 147 of the Railway Act, which deals with trespassing on railway property or refusing to leave when asked. Meanwhile, the Government Railway Police (GRP) issued notices to them under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers the police to take preventive action to stop cognizable offences.

The action was taken after three hawkers allegedly offered namaz on the premises of Malad railway station. A video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Namaz openly offered on platforms at Malad railway station, Mumbai.



Reminder: India ranks 2nd globally with 300,000–400,000 mosques—only behind Indonesia.



Still, public spaces taken over? pic.twitter.com/5JTYUPzMqa — Team Hindu United (@TeamHinduUnited) March 13, 2026

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the Malad railway station master. The action also followed demands for strict measures from BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

The viral video showed some people offering namaz under a makeshift shed near Platform No. 1 of Malad railway station. After the video surfaced online, Somaiya shared it on his X account. He also visited the spot and submitted a letter to the police, requesting that a case be registered in the matter.

The accused have been identified as Mushtak Babu Lone, 35, a hawker residing in Malad East; Soheb Saha Sadakat Saha, 25, a hawker residing in Vasai; and Bishmillah Din Mohammed Ansari, 43, a hawker residing in Malad East.

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