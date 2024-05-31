Mumbai: Ruling Partners In Splits Over MLA Jitendra Awhad's 'Insult' To Babasaheb Ambedkar |

Mumbai: The ruling alliance in Maharashtra on Thursday spoke in different voices in connection with Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad tearing a poster with a picture of Babasaheb Ambedkar during a protest.

Awhad had taken part in a protest at Mahad in Raigad district against the state government's alleged plans to introduce some verses from the Manusmriti in the school curriculum. controversy erupted after videos of that protest showed Awhad tearing up a stack of posters which also had Ambedkar's picture on them.

However, after drawing widespread condemnation, Awhad issued an “unconditional apology” to the people of Maharashtra for hurting their sentiments. While the BJP held protests across Maharashtra against Awhad, state minister and leader of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters in Nashik that the MLA had torn the poster by mistake and he should be forgiven.

“Awhad's intention was good to go to Mahad. He tore the poster of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar unintentionally and mistakenly. Others also followed him. However, he has tendered an apology in this matter. Therefore, his feelings should be understood,” Bhujbal said.

“Everyone has opposed Manusmriti. There are bad views about women and Dalits in Manusmriti. I have an objection to it. Many writers have opposed it. Why this is happening suddenly should be investigated,” said Bhujbal.

Read Also Jitendra Awhad Under Fire For Tearing Poster Of Dr BR Ambedkar During Protest Against Manusmriti;...

This is not the first time Bhujbal has taken a stand against BJP. Recently, he had backed Uddhav Thackeray when Ghatkopar billboard accused Bhavesh Bhinde's photo with Uddhav had gone viral in social media.

Hitting back, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said, “It is unfortunate that Bhujbal who boasts about his secular thoughts is sympathising with a person who has torn the poster of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Bhujbal's stand is inappropriate and I do not know with what wisdom he is making such a statement.”