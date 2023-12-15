Mumbai: RTI Activist Anil Galgali Alleges Unapproved Renovations At BMC Headquarters; Petition Reveals Violations In Building Plan Approvals

RTI activist Anil Galgali | Screengrab

The BMC, which instructs Mumbaikars to follow rules during building modifications, is reportedly violating these rules itself. Shocking information reveals that various renovation works have been carried out in the BMC headquarters without the necessary revised plan approval. According to RTI activist Anil Galgali, the contractor submitted only drawings, and no revised plans were provided for any of the work.

Anil Galgali's RTI petition

Through the RTI, Anil Galgali sought information from the BMC regarding the revised plan for various works conducted at the BMC headquarters. The BMC disclosed details about renovation activities at the headquarters since 2014, but it admitted to the absence of revised plans for the renovation works. Instead, the BMC presented drawings submitted by a private project management consultant.

For instance, in the case of improvement work by Skyway Infraproject Private Limited on the ground, first, and second floors of the extended building, the revised plan approval was allegedly not obtained from the Building Proposal Special Cell. Galgali further alleges that the improvement work on the ground, first, second, third, fourth, and fifth floors by Shandar Interiors Private Limited also lacked approval from the building proposal special cell.

"These unauthorized alterations pose risk in future"

Galgali expresses concerns that these unauthorized alterations pose a risk in the future. He emphasizes that before commencing such work, the administration should have obtained permission for the repair plan from the BMC's panel architect. Instead, the BMC proceeded with the work based on the planning and instructions of a private architect. Galgali urges the BMC administration to secure approval for plans from the special cell of the building proposal department and calls for action against the responsible contractor and officers.

Renovation and internal alterations without the approval of a revised plan encompass various areas within the BMC headquarters, such as political party offices, the heritage hall, cash department, conservation hall, and the CA office on the ground floor. The second floor houses a museum, the Chairman's Office, and a Reading Room. The first floor includes the Deputy Mayor's Office, Legal Office, and Additional Commissioner's Office. The third floor hosts the Director's office, Deputy Commissioner's office, and CA's office. The fourth floor accommodates the offices of CA Finance, MCA, IT, and the Inquiry Department, while the fifth floor houses the office of Development Planning.