 Mumbai: BMC Expert Committee To Carry Out Inspection Of Compartment No. 1 Of Malabar Hill Reservoir On December 18
A committee has been formed to decide on reconstruction or repair of the reservoir. Accordingly, the expert panel inspected compartment 2 A and B on December 7

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
Representational photo

Mumbai: The technical expert committee will carry out the inspection of compartment no. 1 of Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR) on December 18. For which the compartment will be emptied. So, several parts of the island city will face 10 % water cut on Monday. 

A committee has been formed to decide on reconstruction or repair of the reservoir. Accordingly, the expert panel inspected compartment 2 A and B on December 7. However, the local representative who went inside the compartment found it in a good condition. Now the panel will visit compartment number 1, between 8 am to 10 am on December 18. The experts will visit the compartment to check it from inside. For that, the BMC will empty the water compartment completely for those two hours. 

During this period, A, C, D, G South and G North ward comprising areas like Colaba, Churchgate, Marine lines, Nariman point, Grant road, Worli, Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar will face a 10% water cut on Monday, said the BMC. The expert committee will visit the remaining two compartments in the next few days and then submit their report. 

The municipality intends to increase the reservoir's capacity from 147.78 million litres to 191 million litres to augment the water supply to south Mumbai. However, the project has received stiff opposition from the local residents as 389 trees earmarked on the plot will be hacked for the project.

