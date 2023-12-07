Unseen Pictures Reveal 136-Year-Old Malabar Hill Reservoir Beneath Mumbai's Iconic Hanging Garden

By: Tejas Joshi | December 07, 2023
Perched on the Malabar Hills, Mumbai's iconic Hanging Garden is a lush terraced park with vibrant flowerbeds, topiaries, and stunning sunset views over the Arabian Sea.
But, have you ever wondered what lies beneath this tourist attraction?
The recent BMC inspection of the area beneath the hanging garden, known as the Malabar Hill Reservoir, brought out never seen pictures in public.
The Technical Expert Committee recently examined compartments 2 A and 2 B of the 136-year-old Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR), that rests beneath the iconic garden.
Pictures showed huge pillars supporting the structure above the reservoir, with scale imprinted on one of them to read water levels.
Deputy Municipal Commissioner, civil engineers, and IIT Bombay experts led the expert committee during the inspection.
The unseen pictures showed the technical committee making way through knee-deep water, as the BMC had emptied two compartments.
The massive underground structure built by the BMC in 1880s was one of the first artificial water reservoirs constructed in the island city.
Situated beneath Kamala Nehru Park (Hanging garden), the reservoir has a capacity to supply 150 million liters per day (MLD).
