Mumbai Road Tragedy: Out To Meet His Granddaughter, 82-Year-Old Retired Film Division Employee Killed In Teen Biker Crash In Andheri West | file photo

Mumbai: An 82-year-old retired employee of the Film Division, Radhakrishnan Menon, died after he was allegedly hit by a Royal Enfield motorcycle ridden by 18-year-old Rachit Singh in Andheri West on Sunday. Singh, a resident of Jessal Apartment on Gilbert Hill Road, Andheri West, sustained grievous injuries to his legs, ribs and skull, and is undergoing treatment at Hinduja Hospital in Mahim West.

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The accident occurred on May 31 between 7pm and 7.30pm on the MHADA back road near Lokhandwala. Menon, who lived at Ashish Co-operative Housing Society in Four Bungalows, Andheri West, had gone to SVP Nagar to meet his granddaughter and was walking back home when the accident took place.

Menon’s son, Shrijit Menon, 45, who works with Air India and lives in Four Bungalows, received a call from his father’s phone informing him about the accident. “My father was fit and did not suffer from any illness. He used to walk 5- 6km every day without fail. He may have been crossing the road when the motorcycle hit him,” he said.

By the time he reached the spot, the Oshiwara police had arrived. Menon was shifted to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. “Our family is shattered and devastated,” Shrijit said.

Dhaval Shah, director of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Organisation, said vehicles are often driven at high speeds on the Lokhandwala-Mega Mall stretch. “Although there are several speed breakers on the back road, many bikers and motorists ignore them and continue speeding. CCTV cameras should be installed on the Lokhandwala back road, and strict action should be taken against those who violate speed limits,” he said.

According to the FIR, Singh, who was riding motorcycle MH-02-GU-8006, allegedly lost control and hit Menon, but it does not clearly state how the accident occurred.