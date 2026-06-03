Gujarat Drug Bust: Naroda Police Seize 7 Kg Methamphetamine Worth ₹14.16 Crore En Route From Jaipur To Mumbai | Video | X / PTI

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi hailed the Gujarat police after it intercepted a drug peddler carrying over seven kilograms of Methamphetamine worth Rs14.16 Crore.

"Naroda Police delivers a crushing blow to drug trafficking! A peddler carrying 7+ kg of Methamphetamine worth ₹14.16 Crore picked up from Jaipur, destined for Mumbai was intercepted right here in Gujarat. Gujarat Police stopped the poison before it could reach its target. Zero tolerance. Zero compromise. #GujaratPolice," he wrote on X.

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Meanwhile, under the Gujarat Police's zero-tolerance policy against cyber criminals, 'Operation Mule Hunt 1.0' has been successfully concluded, police said.

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"During this campaign, a massive network of cyber fraud was exposed, and legal action was taken against numerous perpetrators. To ensure the digital security of citizens, the Gujarat Police remains constantly vigilant, prepared, and committed. Your cooperation and awareness are equally important for a secure Gujarat," Gujarat Police said on X a day earlier.

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Meanwhile, in coordinated anti-narcotics operations carried out by the Cochin Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), substantial quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including methaqualone, methamphetamine and hashish oil, intended for illicit distribution and trafficking were seized at Kochi, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram under Operation 'Chakravyuh', a release said earlier.

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According to the statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday, a total of over 24 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances has been seized in these operations. Five individuals, including key operatives involved in the trafficking networks, have been apprehended under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)