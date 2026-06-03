Mumbai Rains: BMC Gets Jitters As Andheri Subway Shut Briefly After Pre-Monsoon Showers, Traffic Restored Within 45 Minutes - VIDEO | Video screengrab

Mumbai: Light to moderate rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai's western suburbs on Wednesday morning, leading to waterlogging at the Andheri Subway and causing temporary traffic disruption during peak commuting hours. The civic authorities, however, restored traffic movement within 45 minutes after swift drainage operations. The waterlogging comes after intensive cleaning operations by the BMC in the past few weeks.

Mumbai - Heavy rainfall battered Mumbai’s western suburbs, with intense showers reported in Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malad, Kandivali, and Borivali areas. The sudden downpour, part of pre-monsoon activity, led to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Many roads and… pic.twitter.com/XH2p9HX4wT — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 3, 2026

Details On Morning Rainfall Data

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's rainfall data between 7 am and 8 am, the Western Suburbs recorded the highest average rainfall at 9.84 mm, notably higher than the South Mumbai, which received 0.96 mm and the Eastern Suburbs, which recorded 1.25 mm.

Among the areas that witnessed the heaviest rainfall, Versova Pumping Station topped the list with 69 mm rainfall in just one hour, followed by Cooper Hospital with 52 mm, K-East Ward with 49 mm, and K-West Ward with 46 mm. Other areas reporting substantial rainfall included Malpa Dongri School (39 mm), Vile Parle Fire Station (33 mm), Santacruz SWM Workshop (30 mm), Nariyalwadi School in Santacruz (26 mm), Chakala Municipal School (17 mm), and BKC Fire Station (16 mm). In the south Mumbai region, Kalakilla Municipal School in Dharavi recorded 10 mm rainfall, while M-West Ward in the Eastern Suburbs received 12 mm.

Andheri Subway Shut For Traffic Briefly

The intense downpour resulted in water accumulation at the Andheri Subway, one of the city's key traffic corridors. Authorities closed the subway to vehicular movement at 7:40 am as a precautionary measure after waterlogging was reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Civic officials and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the location to monitor the situation and facilitate water drainage. Following a rapid response, the water level receded, allowing authorities to reopen the subway for traffic at 8:24 am.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The rainfall comes amid forecasts of increasing pre-monsoon activity across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, lightning and moderate rainfall in the coming days as weather systems over the Arabian Sea strengthen ahead of the southwest monsoon's expected advance towards Maharashtra.

Civic authorities are closely monitoring vulnerable locations and have activated monsoon preparedness measures, including pumping stations and emergency response teams, to tackle potential flooding incidents.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/