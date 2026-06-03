Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Rainy Morning As SoBo, Bandra, Mulund & Mira Road Lashed By Moderate Showers; AQI Remains In Good Range

Mumbai: After days of intense heat and humidity, Mumbai woke up to a rainy morning on Wednesday. Several parts of the city, including South Mumbai, witnessed moderate to heavy showers on Wednesday, while light rainfall was reported in some areas since the early hours of the morning. The rain brought temporary relief from the sweltering weather and signalled changing atmospheric conditions ahead of the monsoon season.

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Visuals shared by Mumbaikars on the internet showed moderate to heavy showers in Mahalaxmi, Marine Drive, Bandra, Andheri, Kandivali and Mira Road areas. Rains also lashed central line areas like Ghatkopar, Mulund and some parts of Kurla.

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars may soon get respite as the southwest monsoon is expected to make its onset over Kerala on June 4 and gradually advance towards Maharashtra, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Director Speaks On Monsoon Activity

Speaking to IANS, IMD Director Bikram Singh said the monsoon is likely to reach Kerala on June 4 before advancing northwards. If weather conditions remain favourable and the monsoon progresses at its normal pace, it could take around a week to reach parts of Maharashtra and approximately 10 days to arrive in Mumbai.

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"The monsoon is expected to reach Kerala first and then gradually move forward. Maharashtra may start witnessing monsoon activity in some districts within a week, while Mumbai could see its arrival around 10 days later," Singh said.

He noted that coastal regions of Kerala and Karnataka are already receiving continuous rainfall, whereas Maharashtra is currently witnessing only isolated thunderstorm activity accompanied by light rain. However, weather conditions are expected to become more active over the next three to four days, particularly across the Konkan and Goa regions.

Light To Moderate Rains From Tomorrow

The forecast also points to changing weather conditions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Thane and Navi Mumbai. According to Singh, residents can expect light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms beginning June 4, which is likely to bring down temperatures and improve overall comfort levels.

The IMD further indicated that rainfall activity and thunderstorm intensity are likely to increase after June 8 and June 9. During this period, both Mumbai and neighbouring districts could experience more widespread rain, stronger winds and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

AQI Remains In Good Range

Meanwhile, the overall AQI of the city was recorded in the good range at 21. Worli, Walkeshwar and Parel-Bhoiwada recorded the cleanest air quality in the city. Several other areas recorded good to moderate AQI levels.

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