Mumbai: RK College professor arrested for duping students on pretext of providing admission to B.Pharma course

A professor of RK College, in Malad East, has been arrested in connection with cheating 10-12 students on the pretext of providing admission to the B.Pharma course.



He took their original documents and an amount of Rs 1.50 lakhs from the students.

Further probe is underway.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:32 AM IST