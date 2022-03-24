e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

Mumbai: RK College professor arrested for duping students on pretext of providing admission to B.Pharma course

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

A professor of RK College, in Malad East, has been arrested in connection with cheating 10-12 students on the pretext of providing admission to the B.Pharma course.


He took their original documents and an amount of Rs 1.50 lakhs from the students.

Further probe is underway.

