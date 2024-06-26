Mumbai: Rights Body Seeks Answer From KEM Hospital On ‘Sorry State Of Affairs’ | FPJ

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Tuesday asked the KEM Hospital to submit an explanation regarding a news report which highlights the “sorry state of affairs” of the state-run institution. The article, published in a vernacular newspaper, claimed that the patients have to wait for at least three months to get sonography tests. The MSHRC had taken a suo motu cognisance of the same.

Hospital authorities approached the rights body on Tuesday to present their stand, but it asked them to come up with an affidavit on the next hearing date. The Commission presided over by the division bench of Justice KK Tated, Chairperson, and member Sanjay Kumar said, “It is stated in the news report that out of two sonography machines at KEM Hospital, one has been shifted for emergency purpose and the patients have to wait for three months (for their tests). This is a violation of human rights.”

Quoting the news report further, the MSHRC said that more than 200-250 patients come for sonography at KEM Hospital daily. “Still, it neglected to take appropriate steps to improve the condition. …Not providing the facility of sonography has not only affected the human rights of the public at large but also (infringes upon) their fundamental rights granted under Article 21 of the constitution,” it underlined.

Referring to several judgments related to the violation of human rights, the MSHRC said, “In a welfare state, the government's primary duty is to secure the public welfare by providing adequate medical facilities.” The government discharges this obligation by running hospitals and health centres, the Commission said, citing the Supreme Court verdict in Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity and Others v/s State of West Bengal and another.