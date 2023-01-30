Mumbai: Ridge Road in Malabar Hill reopens after over two years

Representative Image |

The BG Kher Road, also known as the Ridge Road in Malabar Hill area was reopened to motorists over the weekend after a gap of two and a half years, reports from TOI stated.

After two landslides in the year 2020 in a span of 50 days, the road was severely damaged following which the road was kept closed.

Landslide in 2020

On August 6, after heavy rainfall, a huge landslide near Doongerwadi at Malabar Hill on BG Kher Road towards N S Patkar Road occurred damaging a portion of Peddar road.

About 150 metres stretch of BG Kher Road had sunk by four feet to six feet. Officials said that the landslide damaged about 220 metres of N S Patkar Road.

The road's closure led to traffic diversion across three roads- Walkeshwar Road, Nepeansea Road and NS Patkar Road. Following the reopening, traffic congestion is likely to ease.

Work still pending

The BMC completed the construction of the retaining wall at NS Patkar Marg in 2021 following which it was opened. However, works on the stretch along Ridge Road remained incomplete.

According to officials, the BG Kher Road is still not fully complete stating that works such as the installation of light poles, and erecting cast iron railings are still pending on the stretch.

As per the TOI report, the pending work should take at least a month to complete.