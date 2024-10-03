Mumbai: Retired MSRTC Officer Booked In Molestation Case

Representational Image

A retired officer of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been accused of molestation and a case has been registered against him at the Nagpada police station. The allegations have led to an official investigation, and the police are currently looking into the matter to gather further details and evidence.

A complaint was filed against Veerendra Kadam, 58, a retired deputy general manager in the IT department of MSRTC, for allegedly molesting a woman working on a contractual basis with the transport body. The complaint was lodged on Tuesday and the case has been registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty.

In May, Kadam allegedly asked the complainant if she would come to a hotel and made inappropriate remarks. The woman is no longer employed with MSRTC.