Rajasthan Govt To Provide Milk To 36 Lakh Anganwadi Children 3 Days A Week Under ₹200 Crore Scheme

After schools, the Rajasthan government has decided to provide milk to around 36 lakh children coming to Anganwadis in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has directed the officials to complete the process to provide milk 3 days a week to the children coming to 62 thousand Anganwadi centers of the state.

Providing milk in Anganwadis us Budget announcement made by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. The children will get powdered milk and the government will spend Rs 200 crore on the scheme.

It is noteworthy that students of government schools are already getting the powdered milk in the state. The government was planning to give millets instead of milk, however the proposal is still under consideration.