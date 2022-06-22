e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Retaining wall collapses in Ghatkopar, one died

Two people were injured in an incident at Vashi Naka, when a boulder from a hill fell down on huts on Sunday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
Mumbai: Retaining wall collapses in Ghatkopar, one died

A retaining wall of forest land collapsed on a slum in Jay Ambe Nagar slum at Ghatkopar Mankhurd link road on Tuesday. Naira Dhotre (3 years old) died in this incident.

Three people were injured in this incident. Local residents took the injured to the BMC's Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar. But till the time the treatment starts severely injured Naira was declared brought dead by the doctors. Her relative Shantabai Dhotre ( 50 years old) took discharge and got admitted in a private hospital. While another injured Ramesh Pawar ( 33 years old) was admitted to the hospital. His condition is stable. Vishwas Mote, Assistant commissioner of M westward did not respond to the call.

Two people were injured in an incident at Vashi Naka, when a boulder from a hill fell down on huts on Sunday.

article-image

