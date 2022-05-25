Mumbai: Retail tomato price crosses Rs 100 mark

The retail price of 1 kg tomatoes has breached the Rs 100 mark in Mumbai. The price of the kitchen staple has nearly doubled in the last two weeks.

As per reports from TOI, 1 kg of tomatoes crossed the century-mark in Pali Market Bandra, Matunga, Mulund and Byculla as well as in online stores.

In Khar, Andheri Lokhandwala and Mahalaxmi, the rate was between Rs 80 for the small yellow variety while redder tomatoes sold for Rs 90 per kg.

Tomato prices have been on the rise for a while now. From May 1 to May 10 the staples' retail price nearly tripled

On May 10, tomatoes were retailing at Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg while the average buying price at the APMC for premium quality produce was Rs 45 per kg.

According to APMC traders, farmers remove old plants before the monsoon and start planting anew for a better yield. “Every year, during this period, there is a dip in supply and the prices start increasing. Since fresh arrivals will take time and the market will have less of the commodity, there is bound to be a price rise,” said Baban Pingle, said a trader at APMC Vashi.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:52 AM IST