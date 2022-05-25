India caps sugar exports at 10 MT for first time in 6 years: Report

India has imposed restrictions on sugar exports for the first time in six years by capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes, a government order said, to prevent a surge in domestic prices after mills sold a record volume on the world market, according to Reuters.

The government has also asked exporters to seek its permission for any overseas shipments between June 1 and October 31, the order said.

India is the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil.

Reuters in March reported that India was planning to curb sugar exports to keep a lid on local prices and ensure steady supplies in the domestic market.

Benchmark white sugar prices in London jumped more than 1 percent after India's decision.

"The government is worried about food inflation, and that's why it is trying to ensure that enough sugar remains in the country to cater to the festival season," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm, to Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:23 AM IST