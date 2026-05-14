Mumbai Residents Seek Justice Months After Stray Dog Allegedly Killed By Security Guard - Here's What Happened

Mumbai: Justice is still pending in a case involving a stray dog from a residential society in Mumbai that was allegedly killed by a newly appointed security guard, despite CCTV footage reportedly capturing the incident. Residents further alleged that the accused confessed to the crime but was released after emotional pleading.

Here's what happened

Two months ago, a disturbing incident took place in a residential society in Mumbai where a stray dog named Rosie was allegedly killed by a newly appointed security guard. According to a post shared by Humans of Bombay, residents regularly fed Rosie and her siblings near an under-construction building inside the society.

Not all residents were supportive of feeding the stray dogs, with some called them aggressive, while others also suggested their relocation. A new security guard, identified as Mohit Tiwari, was appointed in the society and was also asked to keep an eye on the dogs. Although he agreed, on March 13, Rosie was found dead.

The security guard allegedly threw the dog from the third floor of a building, and when he realised she was still alive, he also strangled her. The entire incident was reportedly captured on CCTV footage.

An FIR was filed immediately, and police had also conducted a panchnama and arranged a postmortem. However, residents allege that the investigation slowed down afterwards. They also claimed that crucial CCTV footage was also not properly preserved, adding that "an important clip was lost forever."

The postmortem report, collected on May 13, cited respiratory shock and trauma as the cause of death. Residents further alleged the accused confessed to the crime, but "they let him go because he cried during the confession. The residents raised a strong question "Would they have done the same thing had it been a human?"

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