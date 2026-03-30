Kalyan Housing Society Row: Activists Accused Of Extortion, Residents Booked For Killing Stray Dog

A serious dispute between animal activists and residents at a high-profile housing society in Kalyan has escalated, leading to cross complaints being registered by the police. |

Kalyan: A serious dispute between animal activists and residents at a high-profile housing society in Kalyan has escalated, leading to cross complaints being registered by the police. The conflict centered around stray dog management has intensified after allegations of extortion and the killing of a stray dog surfaced from both sides.

Incident at Wadhwa Meadows after dogs attacked nearly 80 people

According to police sources the incident took place at Wadhwa Meadows, a prominent residential society in the Khadakpada area. Residents had reportedly approached two animal activists seeking help in relocating stray dogs that had allegedly attacked nearly 80 people, including a significant number of children.

However, tensions flared when the activists allegedly demanded ₹16,000 per month for handling the issue. Following complaints by residents, the Khadakpada Police registered an extortion case against the two activists, identified as Hira Rajput and Ratna Purohit.

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In a counter-allegation, animal activists accused certain residents of killing a stray dog within the society premises.

Based on this complaint, the police have registered a separate case against an unidentified resident for animal cruelty.

Police officials confirmed that both cases are under investigation. The situation remains tense, with authorities fearing further escalation of the dispute between residents and animal welfare supporters.

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