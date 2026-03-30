Thane Traffic Police Announce Road Closures And Diversions On March 31 For President Cup India 2026 At Dadoji Stadium

To ensure the smooth conduct of the President Cup India 2026 (ITCSF), the Thane City Traffic Police have issued an official notification regarding road closures and route diversions surrounding the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium. | X @ThaneCityPolice & Representational Image

Thane: To ensure the smooth conduct of the President Cup India 2026 (ITCSF), the Thane City Traffic Police have issued an official notification regarding road closures and route diversions surrounding the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium. The order, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, will be in effect on March 31, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The measures aim to accommodate a high volume of spectators and VVIPs expected for the cricket tournament’s inauguration.

Major Route Alterations

Public Transport & Heavy Vehicles: TMT and ST buses arriving from Kalwa and Shivaji Chowk toward the CIDCO bus stand will be restricted. These vehicles are directed to use the Teen Haath Naka flyover.

Market Access: Traffic from Shivaji Chowk toward Evan Furniture and the main market is prohibited. Commuters should instead navigate via Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Chowk.

Stadium Perimeter: All vehicles heading from the CIDCO bus stand toward the main market are restricted; diverted traffic will flow through Stadium Gate No. 3 and the Parekh Transport route.

No-Parking Zones

Strict "No Parking" orders have been implemented on both sides of the road from Jawahar Baug Fire Brigade to Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Chowk, extending toward Court Naka.

While these restrictions apply to general commuters, emergency vehiclesincluding ambulances and fire engines are exempt. Residents are advised to plan their travel in advance to avoid delays.

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