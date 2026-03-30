KDMC Plans 70-Metre Hydraulic Ladder To Boost Fire Safety In High-Rises As Existing 55-Metre Ladder Lies Defunct

In a decisive step towards strengthening its emergency response system, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has unveiled plans to procure a 70-metre state-of-the-art hydraulic ladder. | X - @PanvelCorp

Kalyan: In a decisive step towards strengthening its emergency response system, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has unveiled plans to procure a 70-metre state-of-the-art hydraulic ladder, a move that is expected to significantly enhance firefighting capabilities in the city’s rapidly expanding skyline of high-rise buildings.

Proposal follows rising fire incidents in multi-storey structures

The proposal, discussed at length during Friday’s general body meeting, comes against the backdrop of rising fire incidents in multi-storey structures and growing concerns over preparedness. Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel underlined the administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, stating that a comprehensive strategy is being rolled out to address fire risks in residential and commercial complexes.

At present, the civic body’s firefighting infrastructure faces a major limitation, with its existing 55-metre hydraulic ladder lying defunct for nearly 18 months.

The Equipments sourced from a Japanese manufacturer has been awaiting critical repairs due to the unavailability of specialized components.

Replacement parts ordered; technician expected shortly

Fire Brigade Chief Namdev Chaudhary informed the house that replacement parts have already been ordered and a company technician is expected shortly to restore the ladder to operational status.

The urgency of upgrading equipment was underscored by a past incident involving a massive blaze at the 17-storey Vatex building, where the non-functional ladder had posed serious operational challenges. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Shalini raised the issue during the session, questioning the prolonged delay in repairs and pressing for accountability.

New SOP for fire safety compliance across all buildings

Beyond infrastructure KDMC is also tightening regulatory oversight. Commissioner Goel announced that a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been formulated to enforce fire safety compliance across all buildings.

He urged housing societies to conduct periodic electrical and fire safety audits, stressing that prevention and preparedness must go hand in hand in a densely populated urban environment.

Fire department faces nearly 150 vacancies

However, the effectiveness of these measures is closely tied to manpower availability—an area where the fire department continues to struggle. With just 38 permanent personnel and approximately 120 contractual workers, the department is functioning with nearly 150 vacancies. Corporators across party lines demanded urgent recruitment, emphasizing that fire services are critical and cannot afford understaffing.

In a parallel development, officials revealed that a large township project currently under construction in the region will include a dedicated fire station equipped with a 90-metre high-tech hydraulic ladder. The facility will be operated by the developer for the first five years, providing an additional layer of fire safety support in the area.

Fire services free within limits

The meeting also touched upon the financial aspect of firefighting services. While residents within municipal limits are not charged services rendered beyond KDMC boundaries attract fees ₹5,100 within a 5-km radius and ₹10,200 within 10 km. BJP corporators Madan Halbe and Dipesh Mhatre proposed revising these charges, particularly for industrial establishments, to strengthen municipal revenues.

With the proposed induction of advanced equipment, stricter enforcement of safety norms, and calls for bolstering manpower, KDMC is positioning itself to better tackle the challenges posed by vertical urban growth aiming to ensure faster response, improved efficiency, and enhanced safety for its residents.

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