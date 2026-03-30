'No Fuel Or LPG Shortage In Maharashtra,' Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal; PNG Mandatory In 3 Months Where Network Exists

Amid rumours of fuel and LPG shortages, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday clarified that there is no shortage of LPG or fuel in the state or the country, urging citizens not to panic or spread misinformation. | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid rumours of fuel and LPG shortages, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday clarified that there is no shortage of LPG or fuel in the state or the country, urging citizens not to panic or spread misinformation. Bhujbal, however, said that in cities where Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure is available, households that fail to apply for PNG connections within three months may face discontinuation of LPG cylinder supply. He stressed that this rule will apply only in areas where PNG networks are operational and not across the entire state.

PNG will reduce pressure on LPG distribution, says minister

Highlighting the benefits of PNG, the minister said that the country has sufficient PNG production and supply capacity. “If more consumers shift to PNG, it will reduce the pressure on LPG distribution and ensure better fuel management,” he said, adding that PNG is also a more economical option.

He clarified that if a building is already equipped with a PNG pipeline and residents do not apply within the stipulated period, LPG supply could be stopped after three months. However, consumers who have applied for PNG but are yet to receive the connection will continue to get LPG cylinders. Similarly, LPG supply will remain unaffected in areas where PNG pipelines have not yet reached.

No more permissions from neighbours or municipal bodies for PNG

Bhujbal also said that during his meeting with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, several procedural issues were discussed. He noted that permissions from local municipal bodies or neighbours will no longer be required for PNG connections, simplifying the process for consumers. Once an application is submitted, it will be the government’s responsibility to ensure timely provision of the connection.

Addressing concerns linked to global tensions, Bhujbal said that while international conflicts have had some impact worldwide, India’s fuel supply remains stable. He noted that fuel imports from countries such as Russia and Venezuela are continuing smoothly, ensuring uninterrupted supply.

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LPG stocks increased; commercial gas supply up by 50%

The minister further stated that LPG stocks in the state have been significantly increased and supply chains strengthened. Gas supply for commercial use has also been increased by up to 50 per cent. He appealed to citizens not to indulge in panic buying or hoarding, reiterating that adequate reserves are available with the central government.

Bhujbal also dismissed speculation about any lockdown in the state. He added that sufficient foodgrain stocks are available and citizens have been permitted to lift up to three months’ ration at once if needed. Additionally, kerosene supply is being ensured, and relevant details have been shared with the court.

Reiterating his appeal, the minister said the public should rely only on official information and avoid falling prey to rumours.

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