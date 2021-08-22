Mumbai: Residents demand ownership rights in redeveloped building; landlord declines

Mulund based Shah Niwas building was declared C1 (unfit for human habitation) by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) T-ward. The dangerous building has not been demolished as a few residents continue to live there. Residents have alleged that the landlord has denied them ownership rights in the redeveloped building. The tenants have demanded that they will vacate the building only if their landlord offers ownership of flats as per the Development Control Regulation plan.

What residents say:

Residents who did not wish to be named said that their building is 63-year-old and was categorized under C1 by wrong illegal practices. They further alleged that their building was made with good quality construction materials and if allowed tor carrying out repairs the building can sustain further. "We are ready to vacate our houses only if the landlord signs redevelopment agreement with tenants and give us flats as per our rights under the new DCR rule of redevelopment 33 7(A). However, the builder in 2017 held a meeting wherein he told that we will continue to remain as Pagdi residents and he (landlord) will levy the rents as per his expectations," alleged residents.

The BMC had declared this Building as C1 in 2006 and since then every monsoon a notice of eviction is issued. In 2017 water supply was disconnected. A resident said, "As per the Constitution of India, under Article 21, water is everyone's right but BMC disconnected water supply wrongly. We are arranging water from our relatives staying in nearby building or buy water tankers."

What the BMC says:

BMC T ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner, (AMC) Rajan Prabhu said, "There is a dispute between the tenants and the landlord and that is why the building has not been completely vacated by a few families. They are still living in this C1 rickety building. Though the building demolition action was deterred a few times believing that some settlement between the tenants and landlord may take place but till date the matter has not been resolved. BMC cannot delay the demolition action further."

The Landlord of Shah Niwas was unavailable for any comments.

