Mumbai Reservoirs Hold 97.62% Water Stock; Lake Levels Remain Near Full Capacity |

Mumbai: The water stock in Mumbai’s seven reservoirs dropped slightly on Sunday, standing at 97.62 per cent, according to the latest data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The combined live storage stood at 14,12,978 million litres (ML), against the total useful capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

Reservoir levels remain near capacity

Among the seven reservoirs, Vehar continued to remain at 100 per cent, while Bhatsa stood at 99.25 per cent, Tansa at 98.81 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 99.70 per cent and Tulsi at 99.25 per cent. Upper Vaitarna recorded 94.90 per cent, while Modak Sagar stood at 98.18 per cent.

The reservoirs received rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Tulsi recording 5 mm of rain and Vehar receiving 4 mm. The remaining reservoirs recorded no rainfall during the period.

Despite the rainfall, the overall water stock remained at the same level as the previous day. Mumbai’s seven reservoirs are currently holding more than 14 lakh ML of water, leaving only a small portion of their combined useful capacity unfilled.

Water stock compared with previous years

According to the data shared by the BMC, the current stock is lower than the corresponding level recorded in 2025, when the reservoirs were at 99.67 per cent, but higher than the 98.55 per cent recorded on the same date in 2024.

The BMC data also notes that several lakes had started overflowing earlier during the monsoon. Vehar and Tulsi began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tansa on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23.

Mumbai water stock remains strong

With the seven reservoirs collectively holding 97.62 per cent of their useful water capacity, Mumbai’s water stock continues to remain close to the full-capacity mark as the monsoon season progresses.

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