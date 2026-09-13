Jalgaon: Continuous Rainfall After Six-Week Dry Spell, Dam Water Levels Rise | Representative

Jalgaon: Farmers had been anxiously awaiting rain after a dry spell lasting one-and-a-half months. Finally, rain arrived in the district on Friday evening, and continuous rainfall has persisted for the past two days.

The rain, which began on Saturday night, continued on Sunday as well.

With no rainfall in the district for six weeks, Kharif crops were in jeopardy and farmers were waiting desperately for rain. Precipitation finally began on Friday, with Jalgaon city receiving rainfall that night, followed by showers in Bhusawal, Jamner, Yawal, Erandol and Parola.

Rain returned on Saturday as well. Heavy rainfall continued in Jalgaon city throughout Saturday night and on Sunday, leaving residents without a glimpse of the sun.

The rainfall over the past two days has led to an increase in water storage in the district’s dams. The Hatnur Dam now holds 81% of its capacity, while the Girna Dam is 99.10% full. The Waghur Dam, which supplies water to Jalgaon city, has reached 73.60% capacity.

Among the district’s 13 medium-sized projects, Abhora, Mangrul, Suki, Agnavati and Hivra are 100% full. Other dams show the following levels: Mor (94%), Bahula (93%), Anjani (96%), Bori (98%), Bhokarbari (43%), Tondapur (64%) and Manyad (47%).

Lord Ganesha is set to arrive in the city tomorrow, and residents of Jalgaon are busy making preparations amid heavy rain. Despite the downpour, enthusiasm for shopping remained undiminished, and markets were bustling with customers.

However, continuous rainfall appeared to be hindering the city’s Ganesh mandals in setting up their decorative displays.