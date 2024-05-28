Mumbai: Reserve Bank Of India Manager Loses ₹54,255 In Online Fraud Without Sharing Details | Representational pic

Mumbai: Cyber crimes are becoming a harsh reality of today's time. They become more alarming when the target isn't a commoner, but a professional working with the central bank. In the latest case, a 34-year-old manager with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) claimed to have lost Rs 54,255 in an online fraud. What's more concerning is his assertion that the money simply vanished from his account and he didn't share his privy details with anyone.

In his complaint lodged at the Khar police station on May 25, the Pali Hill resident said that he uses a Citibank credit card for daily expenditures, which is linked with Google Pay and other digital wallets.

On May 25 around 7.07 PM, he received a message that $653.24 (Rs 54,255) had been debited from his account. The confused banker immediately blocked his card via the banking app. He claimed he did not share any information about his account with anyone.

However, cyber expert Mayur Kulkarni said, “It is impossible to siphon money (in this manner) from anybody's account. It is highly possible that the complainant shared some privy details about the card or his digital wallets.”

Talking about other possibilities, Kulkarni said that the data could also have been stolen from the banker's phone. Maybe a cloning app was installed on his phone without his knowledge. Pandora is one such famous app, while Pegasus, too, is well-known for cloning. However, the latter is very expensive and not typically used for such crimes, she added.