Mumbai: ReNew Power Shows Interest To Invest ₹18,000 Crore In Nagpur

ReNew Power, a Nasdaq listed Global Renewable Energy company, has expressed interest to invest $2.2 billion (₹18,000 crore ) to set up one of the largest metallurgical grade silicon, polysilicon and ingot-wafer manufacturing units in Nagpur.

“This investment is historic in many ways as it brings highly sophisticated manufacturing technology and processes to Maharashtra, especially in the solar energy sector. This will also lead to creating more than 8000 direct jobs,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the charge of the renewable energy department, said after the officials of ReNew Power signed an 'Expression of Interest' at the state guest house Sahyadri on Friday.

Plant will usher new change in Vidarbha

When commissioned, the plant will usher in a new change in Vidarbha region and will become the solar backbone of the country, Fadnavis said, adding that the company also intends to set up a state of the art R&D facility in close proximity of the plant to conduct breakthrough research to develop cutting edge products for the future.

Industries Minister Uday Samat, who too, was present at the occasion, said that the project shall come up on 500 acres of land and the ancillary units are expected to bring in ₹2000 crore worth of additional investment in the state.

