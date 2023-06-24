 Mumbai: ReNew Power Shows Interest To Invest ₹18,000 Crore In Nagpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: ReNew Power Shows Interest To Invest ₹18,000 Crore In Nagpur

Mumbai: ReNew Power Shows Interest To Invest ₹18,000 Crore In Nagpur

When commissioned, the plant will usher in a new change in Vidarbha region and will become the solar backbone of the country.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
article-image

ReNew Power, a Nasdaq listed Global Renewable Energy company, has expressed interest to invest $2.2 billion (₹18,000 crore ) to set up one of the largest metallurgical grade silicon, polysilicon and ingot-wafer manufacturing units in Nagpur.

“This investment is historic in many ways as it brings highly sophisticated manufacturing technology and processes to Maharashtra, especially in the solar energy sector. This will also lead to creating more than 8000 direct jobs,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the charge of the renewable energy department, said after the officials of ReNew Power signed an 'Expression of Interest' at the state guest house Sahyadri on Friday.

Read Also
Indore: NMC Renews Permission Of 250 UG Seats In MGM College
article-image

Plant will usher new change in Vidarbha

When commissioned, the plant will usher in a new change in Vidarbha region and will become the solar backbone of the country, Fadnavis said, adding that the company also intends to set up a state of the art R&D facility in close proximity of the plant to conduct breakthrough research to develop cutting edge products for the future.

Industries Minister Uday Samat, who too, was present at the occasion, said that the project shall come up on 500 acres of land and the ancillary units are expected to bring in ₹2000 crore worth of additional investment in the state.

Read Also
Maharashtra Signs MoUs For 5,220 MW Renewable Power Generation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Reduced Readership, Dependence On Ads, Reasons for Media's Crumbling

Mumbai: Reduced Readership, Dependence On Ads, Reasons for Media's Crumbling

Mumbai: ReNew Power Shows Interest To Invest ₹18,000 Crore In Nagpur

Mumbai: ReNew Power Shows Interest To Invest ₹18,000 Crore In Nagpur

Mumbai: ₹6.8 Billion Pumped Into JNPT Infrastructure

Mumbai: ₹6.8 Billion Pumped Into JNPT Infrastructure

Mumbai Crime: Senior Citizen Cheated of ₹1.75 Lakh Gold Jewellery by Fake Cop

Mumbai Crime: Senior Citizen Cheated of ₹1.75 Lakh Gold Jewellery by Fake Cop

Mumbai: Maharashtra Government Presents Drama On Sacrifices Of Women In Veer Savarkar's Family

Mumbai: Maharashtra Government Presents Drama On Sacrifices Of Women In Veer Savarkar's Family