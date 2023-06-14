Maharashtra Signs MoUs For 5,220 MW Renewable Power Generation

The Maharashtra state government has taken a significant step towards achieving its goal of having 50% of its installed power generation capacity sourced from renewable energy. On Wednesday, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, marking agreements for the generation of 5,220 megawatts (MW) of renewable power in Maharashtra.

The signing ceremony, presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, involved Mahagenco, Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA), Mahatma Phule Agriculture University, and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN).

The signed MoUs are expected to bring in investments worth Rs 41,000 crore and create approximately 6,760 new jobs, according to Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis.

Renewable Power Projects

Under the agreements, SJVN and Mahagenco will collaborate on developing renewable power projects with a total capacity of 5,000 MW. These projects will include solar, hydro, wind, pumped storage hydro, hybrid, and green hydrogen sources. The estimated cost of these projects is Rs 40,000 crore.

Solar Power Projects

Mahatma Phule Agriculture University will undertake the development of solar power projects with a capacity of 100 MW within its 400-acre campus in Rahuri, Pune. Additionally, Mahagenco will assist in the development of another solar power project with a capacity of 500 kilowatts, amounting to a cost of Rs 472.19 crore.

Solar and Wind Power Projects by MEDA

MEDA will be responsible for developing solar and wind power projects with a combined capacity of 25.6 MW. These projects, estimated to cost Rs 518 crore, will be established on MEDA's land at Chalkewadi.

SJVN and Mahagenco will collaborate on participating in tenders floated by the state government for the renovation and modernization of small hydropower stations currently operated and maintained by Mahagenco.