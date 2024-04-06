Mumbai: Relics Of Spiritual Guru Maiji Featured In Unique 'Saints Of India' Museum In Germany

FPJ

Relics of a spiritual guru from Mumbai, known as Maiji by his followers, have found a place at spiritual organisation Bhakti Marga’s one-of-its-kind Saints of India Museum at Springen, Germany. Maiji, also known as Mai Swarup or Mai Markandji, established a universal religion called Mai’ism whose doctrine is based on the belief that the almighty is one’s divine mother. The samadhi of Maiji, who died in 1966, is at Saraswati Road, Santacruz.

The Collection And Vision Behind The Saints of India Museum

The Saints of India Museum, established at the Shree Peetha Nilaya ashram (the headquarters of the Bhakti Marga movement), by its founder Paramhamsa Vishwananda, has a collection of over 1,300 relics, sacred texts, and artefacts that belonged to hundreds of saints who have contributed to Indian spiritual traditions.

The collection includes shaligramas, or sacred fossilised stones from Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the 15th Vaishnavite saint who founded Gaudiya Vaishnavism. From Mumbai, the Maiji relics include the saint’s wooden walking sticks, a monkey cap, and a foot wrap.

Paramhamsa Vishwananda, who envisaged the museum, is the acharya of the Hari Bhakta Sampradaya tradition and a master of Kriya Yoga in the tradition of Mahavatar Babaji. Swami Vishwananda has always been passionate about spreading Sanatana Dharma and the teachings and life stories of the saints.

Cultivating Divine Love Through Global Spiritual Connections

India’s spiritual traditions have attracted seekers and students from all over the world. The European museum offers a glimpse into the lives of these saints, the wisdom they imparted, and their impact on the spiritual landscape of India. The museum serves as a bridge connecting the ancient traditions of India with the modern world, fostering an appreciation for the timeless wisdom that continues to inspire seekers on their spiritual journeys, said a spokesperson. The museum is also a place where spirituality seekers who cannot visit India, can get a glimpse of the country’s devotional traditions.

Central to the Bhakti Marga movement, which was established in 2005, is the idea of harnessing various Hindu traditions and practices to cultivate a loving relationship with the divine, the spokesperson added. This mission has seen the establishment of numerous temples and ashrams globally, with Bhakti Marga groups now present in over 77 countries, including the Shree Giridhar Dham ashram in Vrindavan.