 Goa: Exposition Of St Xavier’s Sacred Relics To Be Held From November 21 Next Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Exposition Of St Xavier’s Sacred Relics To Be Held From November 21 Next Year

Goa: Exposition Of St Xavier’s Sacred Relics To Be Held From November 21 Next Year

Archbishop of Goa and Daman Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão announced that the Exposition of the Sacred Relics of St Francis Xavier will begin on November 21, 2024.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
People across faiths thronged Old Goa for the feast of St Xavier on December 4. | The Goan Network

Old Goa: Archbishop of Goa and Daman Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão announced that the Exposition of the Sacred Relics of St Francis Xavier will begin on November 21, 2024.

While delivering his thanksgiving speech, Cardinal Ferrão said, “May God also bless the spiritual and other preparations that we are going to begin very intensely, very soon for the forthcoming solemn Exposition of the Sacred Relics of St Francis Xavier which will begin on November 21, 2024,” Cardinal Ferrao stated.

The Exposition will continue till January 5, 2025.

Feast Day celebrated smoothly
No untoward incidents were reported on the Feast Day even though security was heightened this time around over intelligence inputs of a security threat.

Police personnel were seen keeping watch on the proceedings on the watch towers installed at strategic places. Policemen and CID personnel in plainclothes were also deployed among the crowd to keep an eye on probable troublemakers.

As the crowd swelled throughout the day, the traffic police too had a tough time controlling the traffic. The fire brigade officials were also on their toes to handle any emergency with a special vehicle deployed on the Feast Day.

Read Also
Goa: St Xavier’s Students Council inducted in simple ceremony
article-image

Political leaders attend Feast Mass
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with MLAs and politicians attended the Feast Mass of St Francis Xavier on Monday.

Apart from Sawant, those who attended the Feast Mass included Panchayats Minister Mauvin Godinho, Opposition Leader Yuri Alemao, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, Curtorim MLA Reginaldo Lourenco, St Cruz MLA Rudolf Fernandes, Cumbarjua MLA Rajesh Faldessai, St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar, Velim MLA Cruz Silva, Quepem MLA Altone D’Costa, Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas.

Former deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar, GPCC president Amit Patkar and other politicians were also present.

Read Also
Goa: St Francis Xavier's Feast on December 4, Check Mass Timings Here
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Exposition Of St Xavier’s Sacred Relics To Be Held From November 21 Next Year

Goa: Exposition Of St Xavier’s Sacred Relics To Be Held From November 21 Next Year

﻿Goa: St Francis Xavier Feast Celebrated With Full Festive Zest In Margao

﻿Goa: St Francis Xavier Feast Celebrated With Full Festive Zest In Margao

Goa: Sewerage Corporation Directed To Submit Status Of Colva STP

Goa: Sewerage Corporation Directed To Submit Status Of Colva STP

Goa: Bishop Of Baroda Describes St Francis Xavier As State’s Heritage

Goa: Bishop Of Baroda Describes St Francis Xavier As State’s Heritage

Goa: Rickshaw Drivers Repair Pothole Near Old Bus Stand In Margao

Goa: Rickshaw Drivers Repair Pothole Near Old Bus Stand In Margao