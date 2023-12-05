Goa: Exposition Of St Xavier’s Sacred Relics To Be Held From November 21 Next Year

People across faiths thronged Old Goa for the feast of St Xavier on December 4. | The Goan Network

Old Goa: Archbishop of Goa and Daman Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão announced that the Exposition of the Sacred Relics of St Francis Xavier will begin on November 21, 2024.

While delivering his thanksgiving speech, Cardinal Ferrão said, “May God also bless the spiritual and other preparations that we are going to begin very intensely, very soon for the forthcoming solemn Exposition of the Sacred Relics of St Francis Xavier which will begin on November 21, 2024,” Cardinal Ferrao stated.

The Exposition will continue till January 5, 2025.

Feast Day celebrated smoothly

No untoward incidents were reported on the Feast Day even though security was heightened this time around over intelligence inputs of a security threat.

Police personnel were seen keeping watch on the proceedings on the watch towers installed at strategic places. Policemen and CID personnel in plainclothes were also deployed among the crowd to keep an eye on probable troublemakers.

As the crowd swelled throughout the day, the traffic police too had a tough time controlling the traffic. The fire brigade officials were also on their toes to handle any emergency with a special vehicle deployed on the Feast Day.

Political leaders attend Feast Mass

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with MLAs and politicians attended the Feast Mass of St Francis Xavier on Monday.

Apart from Sawant, those who attended the Feast Mass included Panchayats Minister Mauvin Godinho, Opposition Leader Yuri Alemao, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, Curtorim MLA Reginaldo Lourenco, St Cruz MLA Rudolf Fernandes, Cumbarjua MLA Rajesh Faldessai, St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar, Velim MLA Cruz Silva, Quepem MLA Altone D’Costa, Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas.

Former deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar, GPCC president Amit Patkar and other politicians were also present.