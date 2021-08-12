e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:07 AM IST

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's Twitter handle blocked for violating rules, says Committee's working president

ANI
Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's Twitter handle blocked for violating rules, says Committee's working president | Unsplash

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee's official Twitter handle was blocked on Wednesday for violating its rules, said Charan Singh Sapra, Committee Working President.

The Committee will write a mail to the social media company tomorrow to raise objections, further said Charan Singh Sapra.

Earlier on Wednesday, during the hearing of a plea filed in Delhi High Court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet allegedly disclosing and sharing the identity of a rape victim's family in Delhi Cantonment area, Twitter India informed the court that they had removed Rahul Gandhi's tweet and also locked his account.

"Rahul Gandhi's tweet violated our policy also, we have already removed that tweet and his Twitter account is also been locked," Twitter informed the Delhi High Court.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:07 AM IST

