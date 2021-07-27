Mumbai: Redevelopment of one of the oldest chawl 'Chikhalwadi' in plush Tardeo finally speeds up

The much-awaited redevelopment project of ‘Chikhalwadi chawl’ is finally taking shape. The project, which was delayed for 13 years, will now jointly developed by builder Rajendra Chaturvedi of M/s Shreepati Skies and Man Infraconstruction.

Joint secretary of the chawl’s committee, Suraj Shetty, said, “We are the third generation living here and we hope that the place goes for redevelopment. After 13 years, the developer Shreepati, along with Man Infraconstruction Ltd, will develop the Mhada acquired land under the cluster development scheme. As per the new government notification, we will be getting a carpet area of 584.”