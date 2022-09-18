Mumbai: Red Sanders worth Rs 2.5 crore seized by Customs at Nhava Sheva |

The officials from the Nhava Sheva customs in Navi Mumbai on Friday had seized Red Sanders or Red Sandalwood logs worth Rs 2.50 crore from an export consignment.

According to the Customs, the intelligence unit at the Nhava Sheva port, based on specific information developed by the officers, had seized 3030 kilograms of Red Sanders logs worth about Rs 2.5 crore, from an export consignment declared to contain 'MS Wire Nails'.

The customs is now probing who was the owner of the said consignment.

In December last year, the Customs officials seized a consignment which led to the recovery of 15020 kilograms of wood logs of red sandalwood with an estimated value of about Rs 15.02 crore. These logs were stuffed in the container in the guise of cargo as 90 ml Empty Glass Bottles. Since there is the prohibition on the export of red sanders in India, the said wood logs were seized, officials said. The consignment that had entered the port for exportation to Jabel Ali port, UAE.