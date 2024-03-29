Mumbai: Recouping After Chunabhatti Firing, 4 Gangsters Try To Take Hafta From BMC Staff

BMC office | File image

Four alleged gangsters, who sustained severe injuries in last year's Chunabhatti firing related to a gang war, have now been arrested for extortion and assault. The quartet – Akash Khandagle, Umesh Phalle alias Pintya Ramesh Rane, Sudhir Betkar and Hrishikesh Bhowal – were injured during a shootout on December 25, which claimed the life of their leader Sunil Yerunkar alias Pappu.

According to the police, they received a complaint from a BMC supervisor, whose identity has been withheld, on Thursday. He alleged that he was overseeing the work of water pipe installation near the Labour Court in Chunabhatti when the quartet arrived.

Claiming to be from the gang of Pinty bhai, they demanded 'hafta' or protection money. Upon denial, the accused threatened the complainant, while brandishing knives and choppers. They finally left after forcibly taking away several items worth around Rs3 lakh from the site, said police sources.

Following the FIR registration at the Chunabhatti police station, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Navnath Kale traced and arrested the accused in two hours. Police officials added that the quarter, even before the shootout, were involved in extortion. However, nobody dared to register a formal complaint owing to their terror.

After recovering from the injuries, they formed a small gang to extort local builders and employees at the construction sites, sources added.

All of them have been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 392 (robbery), 387 (putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (2) (death threat), 34 (common intent) as well as the Maharashtra Police Act.

Here's What The Complainant Alleges

- Accused arrived at site near Labour Court in Chunabhatti

- They claimed to be from Pinty bhai gang

- The quartet demanded 'hafta' or protection money

- Upon denial, they gave threats, while brandishing knives and choppers

- They finally left after forcibly taking away several items worth around Rs 3 lakh.