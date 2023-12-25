Chunabhatti Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 4 Suspects; 1 Accused Still At Large

Sumeet Yerunkar, a notorious gangster with a long history of criminal activities, was shot at during the firing. He later succumbed to the bullet injuries | Aishwarya Iyer

In the Chunabhatti firing matter that took place on Sunday afternoon, police have arrested four persons who were part of a gang while a lookout for the fifth member is being carried out. One person died while four others, including an eight-year-old girl, sustained injuries during the firing where the shooters fired at least 10 to 15 rounds of bullets.

Police arrested four accused

The four arrested accused are identified as Ashutosh Gawand, Sunny Patil, Naresh Patil, and Sagar Sawant, all residents of Chunabhatti, said the police on Monday. Meanwhile, the fifth accused is identified as Prabhakar Pachindre, who is currently absconding.

Police found dozens of empty bullets on the scene

On Sunday, around 3:30 pm, the Mumbai police control was alerted about the alleged firing. On the spot, in the Azad Galli area, police found dozens of empty bullets, with several people lying unattended, with gunshots on their bodies. One among them was Pappu, alias Sumeet Yerunkar, a notorious gangster with a long history of criminal activities. Pappu (45), a resident of Sion-Chunabhatti, was shot in his stomach and thigh. By the time Pappu was admitted to the Sion Hospital, he was declared dead.

Gang rivalry was the incident's cause, according to police

According to the police, Pappu wanted to celebrate his upcoming birthday on January 2. For the same, he wanted to get some banners printed. Hence, Pappu and his partners, Madan Patil (54), Roshan Lokhande (30) and Aakash Khadagle (31 ), went to a studio at Azad Galli to get the banners printed. As they reached there, the five accused, who were part of the rival gang, also reached there. Police officials added that both gangs had enmity from the past. "The accused gang were armed, and as they saw Pappu's gang, they started firing back and forth. During the same, all of them were shot, except Pappu, who couldn't be saved. The remaining are currently in Sion hospital receiving treatment," a police official said.

8-year-old girl was also injured in the incident

The fourth injured is an 8-year-old girl named Trisha Sharma, who was in the area, roaming around. She was shot in her left arm. Trisha is currently at the Sion Hospital as well. The deceased's brother Swapnil is part of the political group BJP.

FIR filed

In the first information report (FIR), registered by a man named Vinod Vishwakarma (35), who is a local of Chunabhatti, sections including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act have been slapped on the accused.