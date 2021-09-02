Mumbai records 441 new COVID-19 cases, 3 death on September 2

Mumbai reported 441 new COVID-19 cases on September 2, Thursday, taking the total tally to 7,45,012.

205 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,23,155. Now, there are 3418 active cases in the city.

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,984 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Thursday, 37,163 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 93,20,656 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1446 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 47 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 08:42 PM IST