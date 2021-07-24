Mumbai records 413 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on July 24

Mumbai reported 413 new COVID-19 cases on July 24, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,33,757.

611 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,09,809. Now, there are 5,799 active cases in the city.

City recorded 9 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday which pushed its fatality count to 15,766 as per data released by the city's civic body.