Mumbai records 402 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths on July 19

Mumbai reported 402 new COVID-19 cases on July 19, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,31,563.
577 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,07,129. Now, there are 6,349 active cases in the city.
City recorded 14 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 15,716 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Monday, 23,481 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 77,89,733 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1034 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.06 percent.
There are total 6 containment zones in the city and 62 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.
