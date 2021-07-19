Mumbai records 402 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths on July 19

Mumbai reported 402 new COVID-19 cases on July 19, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,31,563.

577 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,07,129. Now, there are 6,349 active cases in the city.

City recorded 14 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 15,716 as per data released by the city's civic body.

