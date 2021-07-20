Mumbai records 351 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths on July 20

Mumbai reported 351 new COVID-19 cases on July 20, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,31,914.

525 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,07,654. Now, there are 6,161 active cases in the city.



City recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday which pushed its fatality count to 15,726 as per data released by the city's civic body.

