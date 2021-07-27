Mumbai records 343 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on July 27

Mumbai reported 343 new COVID-19 cases on July 27, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,34,761.

466 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,11,315. Now, there are 5,267 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,789 as per data released by the city's civic body.