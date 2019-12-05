Mumbai receives light rain and weather change due to deep depressions in Arabian Sea

After a dry spell in the city, Mumbaikars woke up to early morning rain. The financial capital of India and adjoining areas are likely to receive light rain.

A few places in Maharashtra's Konkan region and adjoining Goa are 'very likely' to receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Wednesday. Two deep depressions have developed in the Indian Ocean and they have brought the cloudy cover over several parts of the west coast, including parts of Gujarat, Mumbai, Konkan and Goa, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a late evening bulletin here.

"Few places in Konkan and Goa are very likely to receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours (starting 8 pm on Wednesday)," it said. The coastal Konkan region and Goa would witness squally wind speed reaching up to 60 kmph over the next 24 hours, the IMD said. The wind speed would decrease gradually thereafter, the bulletin said.

The calendar year 2019 has witnessed the highest number of cyclonic disturbances -- seven -- over the Arabian Sea in the last 127 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. In 1998, there were six cyclonic disturbances (CDs), as per the IMD records.

(Inputs from PTI)